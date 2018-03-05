Ground beef, pork being recalled Oregon-produced product may be contaminated with E. Coli

— Clackamas-based Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. is recalling approximately 14,806 pounds of ground beef and pork products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Friday.

The raw ground beef and pork items were produced and packaged Feb. 10, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2018, officials said.

The recall includes:

Wrapped, fresh 2.25-pound packages of “ALL NATURAL EXTRA LEAN GROUND BEEF” containing package code 04118 and with 96 percent lean and 4 percent fat on the label.



Wrapped fresh 2.25-pound packages of “ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

Wrapped fresh 2.25-pound packages of “GROUND BEEF AND PORK BLEND” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

The 2.50-pound bag containing 10 quarter-pound frozen “BROTHERS CHOICE 85% LEAN ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” containing package code 04318.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “965” inside the USDA mark of inspection, officials said.

The potentially contaminated items were shipped to grocers in Oregon, Utah, and Washington, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS Inspection Program Personnel that the firm’s sample of beef trim was positive for E. coli O157:H7, based on results by their third party lab, officials said. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days after exposure.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults.

It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.