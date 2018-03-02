Henry Stewart Heberlein, Jr. passed away Feb. 23, 2018.

Henry was born in Sunny-side, on May 11, 1946, to Henry S. Heberlein, Sr. and Aileen Heberlein.

His family moved to Grandview, while he was in high school and graduated from Grandview High School in 1965

Henry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966–1969. He was stationed in Kontum, Vi-etnam (67-68) and was a crew chief with the 57th As-sault Helicopter Company. For his actions in combat Henry earned the bronze star with V-device for Valor.

After completing his mili-tary service, Henry returned home where he met and married his forever soulmate Wendy. They made their home and lived in Outlook for 46 yrs.

Together they farmed and ran numerous businesses: Schroder Meats, The Shoe Patch, Slam Dunk Athletics, and Mid-Valley Video.

Henry’s greatest joy in life was his family. They were his whole world. His grand-daughters Joey Lynn and Jacey Danelle were his two beautiful rays of sunshine.

You never saw Henry without a smile on his face. He could brighten anyone’s day.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Henry S. Heberlein Sr., Aileen Heberlein, brother Arthur, sisters Elsie, Anna, and Lilian.

He is survived by his lov-ing wife Wendy, daughter Jennifer (Joe) Golden, son Timothy Heberlein, grand-daughters Joey Lynn and Jacey Danelle Golden, brothers John, Albert, Gary, sisters Barbara, Francis and numerous nieces and neph-ews.

In lieu of flowers dona-tions may be made to the American Legion Memorial Fund, PO Box 369, Grandview, WA 98930.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.

A special thank you to the Outlook Fire Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, and everyone at Yakima Regional and Sunnyside Astria for their wonderful care of Henry. We will forever be grateful!

A private military burial was held on Feb. 28, 2018 at the Outlook Cemetery.