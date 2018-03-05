Daily Sun logo

Herberto Martinez

As of Monday, March 5, 2018

Herberto Martinez, 46, of Mabton, died March 1, 2018, in Richland.

He was born May 4, 1971, in Mexico.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

