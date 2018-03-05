Local lacrosse league ready

— The Yakima Valley Lacrosse league is open for registration for grades 2 thru 12.



For new players, there is a free trial before committing to a team.

All practices including the free trial are held at SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.

There are weekly practices ranging from 2 to 5 practices per week.

For more information on the Yakima Valley Lacrosse league, schedules and to register, go to www.YakimaLacrosse.com