Local lacrosse league ready

YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley Lacrosse league is open for registration for grades 2 thru 12.
For new players, there is a free trial before committing to a team.
All practices including the free trial are held at SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.
There are weekly practices ranging from 2 to 5 practices per week.
For more information on the Yakima Valley Lacrosse league, schedules and to register, go to www.YakimaLacrosse.com
