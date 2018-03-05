Martha “Marie” Spaur, 91, of Kennewick, died March 3, 2018, in Richland.
The former lower valley resident was born May 13, 1926, in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Zillah Cemetery, Zillah, under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the West Highland United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick.
Those wishing to sign Marie's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
