One player comprises entire prep golf team

— When Andrew McFall decided to turn out for his high school golf team last year, he made varsity immediately. No, he was not a phenom; he wasn’t even really good.

It’s just that Klickitat-Glenwood High School didn’t have anyone else turning out for the team. The tiny class 1B school struggles to field a team in almost any sport. There is no golf course nearby.

McFall was putting together his first year in golf when a stroke of luck introduced him to is coach, Grant Smith of Sunnyside. McFall and his father, Adam, were at Black Rock Creek putting in some golf time.

Getting to know Grant that day, the McFalls talked about Andrew McFall’s mission. Grant, who had coached at Sunnyside Christian four years, offered to help.

But McFall would have to come to Sunnyside for the coaching session. He does, about three times a moth. His father brings him.

“He makes that two-and-a-half hour trip just about every week,” Dana Grant noted.

With Grant’s help, Mcfall dropped his scoring average from 132 at the start of year to 105. The goal this year is the low 90s, if not the high 80s.

“We have a great time. He’s a great kid,” Grant said.

The kid has a golf swing, and the ball travels well, but maybe not as far as it will when he develops consistent contact. He’s patient. Sunday Grant was helping McFall hit the ball on the target line no matter how for it goes.

“If hits it short on the target line, the hole will still be in front of him for the next shot,” Grant said.