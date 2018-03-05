Police calls for March 2-5

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 2

Fraud on Hornby Road.

Attempt to locate on Velma Avenue.

Parking problem on East Bonnieview Road.

Domestic call on Grandridge Road.

Welfare check at Stover and Wine Country roads.

Assist agency at Bridgeview and East Euclid roads.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Residential dispute on Avenue C.

MARCH 3

Traffic stop on Bloom Avenue.

Wanted person on Bloom Avenue.

Informational call on Hillcrest Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Avenue D.

Civil matter on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard at Waneta and Forsell roads.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Assist agency on South Euclid Road.

Noise complaint on West Second Street.

Domestic call on West Fifth Street.

MARCH 4

Burglary on South Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on Victoria Circle.

Resident assist on North Euclid Road.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on Crescent Drive.

Informational call on Birch Street.

Suspicious activity on Victoria Circle.

Injury crash at West Second Street and South Euclid Road.

Recovered stolen property on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Ela Loop.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

MARCH 5

Business alarm on North Elm Street.

Suspicious activity at Meadowlark Drive and West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 2

Animal problem on West Boulevard North.

Recovered stolen property at West Third Street and Emerald Road.

MARCH 3

Animal problem on Second Avenue.

Domestic call on East Second Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on West Boulevard North.

MARCH 4

Noise complaint on West Boulevard North.

Business alarm on Ruehl Way.

Burglary on Cherry Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on West A Street.

Recovered stolen property on Main Street.

Noise complaint on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 2

Injury crash at Bridgeview and East Euclid roads.

Abuse or neglect on First Avenue.

MARCH 3

Welfare check at Midvale and Green Valley roads.

Harassment at Main and B streets.

Crash on South Track Road.

Domestic call on West Fifth Street, Grandview.

MARCH 4

Residential alarm on Green Valley Road.

Assist agency at Fifth Avenue and Adams Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

Welfare check on Rose Street.

Resident assist on Second Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 2

Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Rouse Road.

Juvenile problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle prowl on South Eighth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Sheller Road.

Non-injury crash at East Lincoln Avenue and South Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Parking problem on South 10th Street.

Welfare check on Morgan Road.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Vehicle theft on East Grant Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Upland Drive.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Hemlock Avenue.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Court order service on Outlook Road.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Court order service on South Hamilton Drive.

Welfare check at Interstate 82, Exit 69.

Resident assist on Saul Road.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on North Sixth Street.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on West Madison Avenue.

Resident assist on Saul Road.

Traffic hazard on Sage Court.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Resident assist on West Madison Avenue.

Traffic stop on South First Street.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Liberty Lane.

MARCH 3

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop at North Avenue and North Ninth Street.

Parking problem on North 13th Street.

Parking problem on Grape Lane.

Parking problem on Bountiful Avenue.

Parking problem on South Sixth Street.

Parking problem on Harvest Place.

Recovered stolen property at Hudson and Lowry roads, Outlook.

Code enforcement on South Fifth Street.

Domestic call on East Grant Avenue.

Mental subject on Reeves Way.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal bite on Beckner Alley.

Residential alarm on south 14th Street.

Civil matter on Ismo Loop.

Informational call on South 11th Street.

Welfare check on Reeves Way.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Ida Belle Street.

MARCH 4

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop at North 16th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist at North 16th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic stop at Cemetery Road and North Avenue.

Parking problem on Harvest Place.

Parking problem on Apple Lane.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Saul Road.

Code enforcement on Orchard Drive.

Found property on South 13th Street.

Malicious mischief on Morgan Road.

Assist agency on Reeves Way.

Animal problem on Grandview Avenue.

Resident assist on Reeves Way.

Residential alarm on Ismo Loop.

Parking problem at Hemlock and Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Spaulding Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Ninth Street.

Residential alarm on South 10th Street.

Assist agency at state Highways 22 and 241, Mabton.

Recovered stolen property Main Street, Granger.

Resident assist on Second Avenue, Mabton.

Traffic stop at East Lincoln Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Informational call on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Sotuh Sixth Street.

Recovered stolen property on Sheller Road.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

MARCH 5

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Domestic call on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious activity on SW Crescent Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 2

Mental subject on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at Bridgeview and East Euclid roads, Mabton.

Welfare check on Plath Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 3

Welfare check at Midvale and Green Valley roads, Mabton.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property at Hudson and Lowry roads, Outlook.

Attempt to locate on Bailey Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Liberty Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on Van bell Road, Sunnyside.

Residential dispute on Interstate 82, Milepost 40.

Business alarm on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 4

Residential alarm on Green Valley Road, Mabton.

Domestic call on Durham Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident at North Outlook and Van Belle roads, Outlook.

Suspicious activity at Barbee and Bella Terra roads, Zillah.

Domestic call on Kirks Road, Granger.

Informational call on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Gap Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Missing person on Abby Lane, Zillah.

Illegal dumping on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 5

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Haighland Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 2

Informational call on West First Street.

Informational call on South Camas Avenue.

Assist agency on East Wapato Road.

MARCH 3

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on East C Street.

Vehicle theft at West Fifth Street and South Satus Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Wasco Avenue.

Assist agency on Jones Road.

Overdose on East Third Street.

Resident assist on South Wapato Avenue.

MARCH 4

Business alarm on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on West Second Street.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Assist agency on East Wapato Road.

MARCH 5

Assist agency on West Eighth Street.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 2

Welfare check on Third Avenue.

Animal noise on Baker Drive.

Animal noise on Edson Street.

Noise complaint on First Avenue.

MARCH 3

Assist agency on Seventh Street.

Vehicle theft on Third Avenue.

Assist agency on Bolin Drive, Toppenish.

Burglary on Cutler Way.

Welfare check at Second Avenue and Concord Drive.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 52.

MARCH 4

Domestic call on Guyette Lane, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Seventh Street.

Unwanted guest on First Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue.