Santiago Alfaro Jr, 56, of Kyle, Texas, died Thursday morning, March 1, 2018, in Kyle.

was born in Prosser, to Santiago and Berta (Martinez) Alfaro.

Memorial services will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, beginning with a visitation at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Promiseland Church San Marcos, 1650 Lime Kiln Road, San Marcos, Texas. Interment will follow immediately at the Kyle Cemetery in Kyle, Texas.

Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home, Kyle, Texas.