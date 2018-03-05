Sex offender registers address in Wapato

— A Level II sex offender has moved to the 7800 block of Fort Road.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Robert "Bob" Arnold Rust, 59, registered his address in accordance with state law.

The law (RCW 4.24.550) requires convicted sex offenders to register their home addresses with county sheriffs for dissemination to the public.

Rust was convicted July 15, 2015, for voyeurism, court records show. He was also previously convicted of being a sex offender-non-felony failure to register.

The Sheriff's Office said he is not currently wanted for any crime, but is still required to register.