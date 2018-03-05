Sunnyside Municipal Court

SUNNYSIDE — Judge Steven Michels
February 27, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Nelson R. Avila Mendoza, DOB 02/26/99, modified exhaust. To pay $100 fine.
Jose Guadalupe Cortez Franco, DOB 12/12/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine.
Jason Diaz, DOB 02/06/83, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. No driver’s license on person. Dismissed.
Jorge G. Estrada Martinez, DOB 07/02/96, speeding 10 mph over the limit. To pay $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Bertha Beatris Fernandez, DOB 02/27/98, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to yield right of way. To pay $136 fine.
Magdalena Fernandez, DOB 12/07/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Following too closely. To pay $187 fine.
Jose Carmen Hinojosa Medina, DOB 07/16/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
Lisia Rosas Ibarra, DOB 02/13/88, speeding 12 mph over the limit. To pay $156 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
Luis Angel Lara, DOB 10/29/99, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
Francisco Javier Medina, DOB 06/12/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. Rear center high mounted stop lamps required. Dismissed.
Leonel Sosa Ponce, DOB 05/20/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
Berta Aracely Ramos, DOB 07/16/94, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. To pay $100 fine.
Ruby Silva, DOB 12/02/92, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine. Defective equipment or no-use of safe equipment. To pay $136 fine.
Luiz Angel Torres, DOB 11/12/97, modified exhaust. To pay $146 fine.
Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Joaquin Padilla Villanueva, DOB 11/03/76, defective tail lamps and no valid operator’s license. Both dismissed.
Artemio Ortiz Romero, DOB 01/21/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Santiago Junior Zamora, DOB 03/29/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Santiago Junior Zamora, DOB 03/29/96, failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
Eddie Aguilera, DOB 02/10/89, indecent exposure. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 75 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.
Gabriel Avalos, DOB 10/03/78, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to yield to pedestrian crosswalk. Dismissed with plea agreement.
Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed with plea agreement.
Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, second-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed with plea agreement.
Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and vehicle plate not valid and/or improperly attached.
STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE
Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Met conditions and dismissed.
Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Met conditions and dismissed.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Athena Ray Samuels, DOB 06/23/82, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.
Gabriel Avalos, DOB 10/03/78, first-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 275 days suspended. To pay $820 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Dismissed with plea agreement.
Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 70 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.
Luis E. Bireles, DOB 08/22/00, no valid operator’s license; amended to second-degree driving without a valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.
Zane Hezekiah Carrion, DOB 04/25/98, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. To pay $500 fine.
Rubi Chavez, DOB 08/10/92, disorderly conduct. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 75 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, second degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Hector E. Mendoza, DOB 01/01/91, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Nelly Natividad Prado, DOB 04/18/85, third-degree malicious mischief.
George Wayne Brooks, DOB 10/26/72, third-degree theft.
Michael Nicolas Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and first-degree negligent driving.
Malcom Alexander Sanchez, DOB 12/20/99, third-degree theft and minor in possession and/or consumption.
Pedro Huerta Ramos, DOB 05/04/73, third-degree theft.
Victor Oseguera Andrade, DOB 10/18/79, hit-and-run unattended property.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment