Sunnyside Municipal Court

— Judge Steven Michels

February 27, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Nelson R. Avila Mendoza, DOB 02/26/99, modified exhaust. To pay $100 fine.

Jose Guadalupe Cortez Franco, DOB 12/12/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine.

Jason Diaz, DOB 02/06/83, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. No driver’s license on person. Dismissed.

Jorge G. Estrada Martinez, DOB 07/02/96, speeding 10 mph over the limit. To pay $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Bertha Beatris Fernandez, DOB 02/27/98, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to yield right of way. To pay $136 fine.

Magdalena Fernandez, DOB 12/07/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Following too closely. To pay $187 fine.

Jose Carmen Hinojosa Medina, DOB 07/16/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Lisia Rosas Ibarra, DOB 02/13/88, speeding 12 mph over the limit. To pay $156 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Luis Angel Lara, DOB 10/29/99, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Francisco Javier Medina, DOB 06/12/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. Rear center high mounted stop lamps required. Dismissed.

Leonel Sosa Ponce, DOB 05/20/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Berta Aracely Ramos, DOB 07/16/94, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. To pay $100 fine.

Ruby Silva, DOB 12/02/92, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine. Defective equipment or no-use of safe equipment. To pay $136 fine.

Luiz Angel Torres, DOB 11/12/97, modified exhaust. To pay $146 fine.

Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Joaquin Padilla Villanueva, DOB 11/03/76, defective tail lamps and no valid operator’s license. Both dismissed.

Artemio Ortiz Romero, DOB 01/21/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Santiago Junior Zamora, DOB 03/29/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Santiago Junior Zamora, DOB 03/29/96, failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.

Eddie Aguilera, DOB 02/10/89, indecent exposure. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 75 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.

Gabriel Avalos, DOB 10/03/78, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to yield to pedestrian crosswalk. Dismissed with plea agreement.

Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed with plea agreement.

Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, second-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed with plea agreement.

Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and vehicle plate not valid and/or improperly attached.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Met conditions and dismissed.

Miguel Octavio Martinez, DOB 03/18/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Met conditions and dismissed.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Athena Ray Samuels, DOB 06/23/82, no valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.

Gabriel Avalos, DOB 10/03/78, first-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 275 days suspended. To pay $820 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Dismissed with plea agreement.

Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 70 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.

Luis E. Bireles, DOB 08/22/00, no valid operator’s license; amended to second-degree driving without a valid operator’s license. To pay $550 fine.

Zane Hezekiah Carrion, DOB 04/25/98, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. To pay $500 fine.

Rubi Chavez, DOB 08/10/92, disorderly conduct. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 75 days suspended. To pay $440 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, second degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Hector E. Mendoza, DOB 01/01/91, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Nelly Natividad Prado, DOB 04/18/85, third-degree malicious mischief.

George Wayne Brooks, DOB 10/26/72, third-degree theft.

Michael Nicolas Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Daryel Rueda, DOB 07/02/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and first-degree negligent driving.

Malcom Alexander Sanchez, DOB 12/20/99, third-degree theft and minor in possession and/or consumption.

Pedro Huerta Ramos, DOB 05/04/73, third-degree theft.

Victor Oseguera Andrade, DOB 10/18/79, hit-and-run unattended property.