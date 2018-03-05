Sunnyside residents injured in Mabton Crash Man, woman transported to PMH Medical Center in Prosser

— Two Sunnyside residents were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash.

Juan L. Garza, 21, and Marissa A. Cantu, 18, were both transported via ambulance to PHM Medical Center in Prosser.

Information on their injuries was not immediately available.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. on state Highway 241 in the city limits, the Washington State Patrol said.

According to a crash report, Rebecca Knott, 70, of Mabton was northbound in her 2003 Mitsubishi Montero on the highway at the time of the crash.

Knott attempted to make a left-hand turn when she struck Garza’s 1999 Honda Civic, the patrol reported. He was southbound on the highway.

Garza and passenger Cantu were both wearing seatbelts, the patrol reported, as was Knott.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the crash, the patrol reported.

The patrol said inattention was the cause of the crash and Knott was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.