Teresa Meraz

As of Monday, March 5, 2018

Teresa Meraz, 42, of Sunnyside, died March 1, 2018 in Prosser.

She was born April 8, 1975, in Mexico.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

