Three McCabe bills await governor's signature

— A local lawmaker has three bills awaiting the governor's signature to become law.

Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, shepherded her House Bill 2101, 2951 and 1539 through the legislative process and onto the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee this session.

House Bill 2101 would mandate that the Office of Crime Victim Advocacy develop best practices for communities wanting better access to sexual assault nurse examiners.

It also requires communities to develop a plan to train nurses in sexual assault care training without unreasonable travel and expenses.

Seattle's Harborview Medical Center currently offers the only sexual assault nurse examiner training in the state.

House Bill 2951 requires the Washington State Patrol to work with tribal agencies to study the number of missing American Indian women cases in the state and increase resources to help solve them.

Known as "Erin's Law," McCabe's House Bill 1539 would require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to establish a coordinated program to provide age-appropriate information and training to help prevent the sexual abuse of students. It would also require schools to provide information on sexual assault to students.

“These bills would not have been possible without the tremendous courage of the men and women who testified, shared their stories, wrote letters and emails, and called my office expressing their support,” McCabe said Monday, March 5. “Each of these bills are important components to building stronger, healthier communities, and I look forward to seeing them be signed into law by our governor soon.”