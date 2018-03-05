William A. Richards passed on Feb. 28, 2018, in Grandview, with his loving family by his side.

William was born March 28, 1930, in Oliver, B.C., Canada to Leslie (IV) and Pearl (Roscoe) Richards. He was the middle child of 12 children born of this union.

William farmed in Kennewick, raising turkeys and row crops. He moved to Outlook, to take over the family farm when his parents passed away. He raised turkeys and geese also grape grower for Welch’s. In 1974, the family moved to Mattawa, where he continued farming for 42 years.

Upon retiring they moved to Grandview, to live with his son and daughter-in-law.

William is survived by five children: Rebecca (John) Schei, Yakima, Joel (Cheryl) Richards, Grandview, Jo-Anne (John) Morford, Des Moines, Bill Richards, Mat-tawa, Lyle (Araceli) Rich-ards, Yuma, Ariz.; 17 grand-children, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Doris Hammit, Seattle, Rose (John) Fleming, Sunnyside, Nancy Richards, Kennewick. brother: Paul (Pearl) Richards, Pasco; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, daughter Christine, both parents, six brothers, Vernon, George, David, Silas, two infant brothers, sisters Mary and Esther.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Heartlink Hospice for their comfort, compassion and awesome care of our Dad.

A Celebration of Life Ser-vice will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 400 North Ave., Sunnyside.

A reception will follow the service.

