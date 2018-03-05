Wrestle like a girl Hundreds of female wrestlers turn out for annual Women's Columbia Cup

— More than 300 girls and women turned out Saturday and Sunday to improve their wrestling skills and compete at the annual Women’s Columbia Cup tournament.

Wrestlers from Prosser, Grandview, Sunnyside, Mabton, Granger, Zillah and Toppenish were in attendance at the event at Hanford High School.

The event is the single-largest all-female wrestling competition in Washington state, organizers said.

The Columbia Women’s Cup included a Saturday night clinic taught by four-time state champion Cameron Guerin of Team Takedown Yakima.

On Sunday, competitors faced off in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman.

At least 42 teams were represented.

In folkstyle, the Toppenish Badboy wrestling team was fourth overall with 75 points, Victory of Toppenish was fifth with 70 and Sunnyside Grapplers sixth with 67.5 points. Grandview-based Popeye wrestling club was 11th with 60 points.

In freestyle, Badboy was fifth with 60 points, Popeye sixth with 53 and Sunnyside 23rd with 11.

In Greco-Roman, Popeye was fourth with 49 points, Victory fifth with 45 and Badboy seventh with 36. Sunnyside was 22nd with 9.

Girls statewide will travel to Belfair on Saturday and Sunday, March 10 and 11 for the next all-female clinic and tournament, Battle of the Bling.