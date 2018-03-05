WSU dining, housing costs to increase Students, parents can expect to pay $192 more for residence halls each semester

— Sending your teenager to college at Washington State University next fall?

Prepare to pay more.

The university Board of Regents voted last week to increase on-campus residence hall room and board 1.7 percent beginning with the Fall 2018 semester.

For students and parents, that's an increase of $192 per semester, officials said.

The cost will also go up for residents living in campus apartments.

That increase will be 1.45 percent of the total average weighted apartment rate, official said.

The rates are based on bond covenants, officials said. They were recommended by the WSU Housing and Dining Advisory Board and approved by regents.

Regents next meet May 3-4 on the university's Spokane campus.