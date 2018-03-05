Zillah girls take sixth in state Hardwood Classic Leopards take out Lakeside, 50-36

— The 1A girls state basketball tournament here last week was up and down for Zillah High School, but the Leopards came home with the 6th-place trophy.

Zillah had a shot at fourth in a 9:30 a.m. game Saturday, March 2, but had what may have been its worst half of the year on offense. Lakeside took advantage to win, 50-36, and take home fourth place.

The game was fairly even for a half, with Zillah shooting only 27 percent from the field. Lakeside led 26-24 at intermission.

Then Zillah just went cold, arctic cold. Credit Lakeside defensively, but there were also missed open shots. Nearly every uncontested shot fell away from the glass or the rim.

The Leopards made 9.4 percent of their shots in the second half, hitting on 3 of 32 attempts. Not exactly hot, Lakeside made 9 of its 25 shots for 36 percent.

In the third quarter, Zillah scored its 3 points after the three-minute mark.

Lakeside scored 11 in the frame to break open a 37-27 lead. With a full quarter to go, all Zillah needed was one hot streak.

It never came. The Leopards didn’t score again until most of the fourth quarter was gone. They made a late run of 9 points, but it was too late.

It was a case of too much Hallie Jensen for Lakeside and not enough Samantha Bowman for Zillah. The 6-2 Jensen led Lakeside with 18 points. Bowman, 6-3, led Zillah with 13.

Credit Lakeside’s overall height advantage and defensive setup for containing Bowman. It was difficult for her teammates to find her for an open attack on the basket.

Three of her points came at a moment in the fourth when she stepped over the arc and drilled a 3-pointer.

The second-leading scorer for Zillah was Callie Delp with 12 points. Abbie Meyers scored 4, Lauren Ziegler had 3, Karissa Delp 2, and Kaia John and Addison Krueger 1 each.

Zillah earned its trophy on Saturday, knocking out Nooksack Valley, 58-43, with a steady game. The Leopards won every quarter, blitzing Nooksack, 17-8, in the fourth.

Callie Delp made 6 field goals and 8 free throws to lead the way with 20 points. Bowman included two 3-pointers in her production of 15 points. Meyers added 9 points, Kreger scored 5, Iliana Ramos had 3, Ziegler and Abbie Kallenberger 2 each and Karissa Delp and Kaia John 1 each.

Katrina Gimmaka led Nooksack with 25 points.

Despite the late season challenges, 2017-18 was another fine year for the Zillah.

The Leopards completed a perfect regular season that included two victories over LaSalle, which has become Zillah’s top valley rival.