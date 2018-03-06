A gesture that makes a difference

— Leaving home in the middle of the night with just the clothes on one’s back is traumatic and humiliating. It happens all the time to children placed in foster care.

To help lessen the stress associated with leaving one’s home for a stranger’s house, is the aim of a new Noon Rotary Service Project.

The club will be collecting luggage, duffel bags, small suitcases and backpacks for foster children in transition, said Club President-Elect Debra Estrada.

“We not asking anyone to go out and buy new luggage for this project,” she said. “but to simply search your closets and donate what can be found there."

She said the idea to collect luggage came about quite simply.

“My husband works for state Department of Children and Family Services and when I was packing for a trip, he asked if we had any extra luggage that we could donate.

Estrada said her husband was working with a young teen and all she had to carry her belonging were trash bags.

"In my mind, it’s an easy fix. We collect luggage as a part of a yearly project that helps let theses kids know they are not alone,” she said.

The luggage drive has met with the approval of the Rotary Board and it mem-bers except it to be a year-round project.

“I think it’s a great idea,” fellow Rotarian and past club president Suzy Fonseca said.

The Lower Valley Credit Union Chief Executive Officer said her office has long had a partnership with the state Department of Children and Family Services foster care program.

“We have partnered with DCFS for more than seven years during the Christmas season,” she said.

“We try to ensure that our foster children are not forgotten,” Fonseca said, noting that the luggage project can help to let the children know others care about them.

“Having something to put your valuables in may help them know they are valuable as well, Fonseca said.

“Seeing your things packed in trash bags might make the children think they are trash too,” drop off site coordinator Brittan Moore said.

“While the donation of luggage might not seem like a large gesture, perhaps it will be the gesture that makes a difference in the lives of the foster children,” Moore said.

“We hope to continue the project as long at the children services office have a need,” Moore said.

She said the luggage will be donated the local and Toppenish DCFS offices.

The luggage donations may be dropped off at TJ’s Refrigeration, 329 S. Sixth St. or at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.