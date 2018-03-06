DeRuyter, Borrego serve as pages in state Senate

— Two Yakima Valley teenagers recently wrapped up their stints as pages in the state Senate.

Tristan DeRuyter of Zillah and Genevieve Borrego of Cowiche both assisted 15th Legislative District Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside for a week in the Capitol Building and in their offices.

The 14-year-old DeRuyter is a home-school eighth-grader, and the 15-year-old Borrego is a sophomore at Highland High School.

Honeyford has long been a supporter of bringing youth to the hall of lawmaking in the Capitol, he said.

DeRuyter and Borrego were among 30 students who served as Senate pages for the seventh and eighth weeks of the 2018 legislative session.

“Working behind the scenes in the Capitol building was really memorable,” DeRuyter said. “I’ll never forget that.”

He is son of Dan and Amber DeRuyter of Zillah.



“I joined the page program to figure out how government works,” Borrego said.

Her favorite part of the program was getting to see behind the scenes of the Legislature and getting to talk to the senators.

“I’m happy I got to meet Tristan,” Honeyford said. “We’re glad he got to see the Capitol and work with us at the Legislature.”

Honeyford said it was also a pleasure to work with Borrego.

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity to transport documents between offices, and deliver messages and mail while in the Senate chamber.

Pages attend school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process.

They also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Outside the Legislature, DeRuyter said he enjoys basketball, band and Civil Air Patrol.

Borrego enjoys student council, chess club and band, she said.

The legislative session ends Thursday, March 8.