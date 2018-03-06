Local Dairy Ambassadors wrap up year

— The lives of the 2017-2018 Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassadors have been busy since being crown the valley's dairy industry spokespersons last April.

They are winding down their year visiting schools, service clubs and, more recently attending state sporting events. The Dairy Ambassadors, along with the Washington State Dairy Producers annually make appearances at state and regional sporting events, promoting healthy diets, that naturally include milk, the reigning Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Madison Bosma .

“We handed out more than 14 trophies at the weekend WIAA 1 and 2B tournaments held in Spokane,” Bosma said.

Alternate Cobi Van Slageren said she presented four trophies.

“I got to hand out the trophies to our champions boys basketball team and to our state girls third-place finishers,” Sunnyside Christian High School senior Bosma said.

Later this month they will be attending the State Dance and Drill contest at the SunDome in Yakima where they will again be presenting trophies.

Attending the sporting events are just a few of the events the Ambassadors have participated in this past year.

Recently, Bosma and Van Slageren donated funds to the Sunnyside St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Bank and to Life Options, said their advisor Alyssa McMinimee Boogerd.

Both young women plan to compete for the Washington State Dairy Ambassador in June. If chosen the new state ambassador will take off a year to promote the dairy industry around the states, Boogerd said.

Both girls plan to attend college with Bosma choosing to attend Whitworth College in Spokane to study business. Van Slageren will attend Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, with plans to become an elementary teacher.



They will attend their final official event in the Valley when they host the annual Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Coronation Banquet April 27, at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser.

“We have one candidate, Kayla Van Wieringen, Boogerd said. She said an interview event will be held for her to help prepare her for the coming year's ambassador responsibilities.