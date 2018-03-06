Man charged for assaulting his mother and sister

— A Toppenish man faces charges of third-degree assault, second-degree theft and violating a domestic violence protection order after allegedly assaulting his mother and sister.

Armando Correa Lopez, 25, made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, March 5, to face the charges.

Officer J. Rosenow of the Toppenish Police Department said he and other officers were dispatched for a domestic assault in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on March 2.

Lopez’s mother Sandra Lopez and sister Caszandra Lopez told police Armando Lopez had taken their cell phones to prevent them from calling 911 to report the assault, records show.

Rosenow, in court records, said he saw a vehicle leaving the alley near the home and he activated his lights as he approached it.

Three people were in the vehicle with one trying to hide, Rosenow said. The officer recognized Armando Lopez and told him to get out of the vehicle.

He didn’t comply with Rosenow, who proceeded to open the door of the vehicle. He said Armando Lopez pulled the door with force in an attempt to close it and nearly injured Rosenow’s hand in the process.

Rosenow let go of the door and once it was closed, Armando Lopez began to reach under his own body, which caused the officer alarm, records show.

Rosenow pulled out his gun and issued commands for Lopez to get out of the vehicle. When Lopez com-plied and placed two cell phones on the top of the vehicle, Rosenow switched his gun for his Taser.

Lopez further complied with Rosenow, who was able to handcuff and arrest him, records show.

At that time, Lopez began resisting and officers used single knee strikes to subdue him, records show.

Twice more, Lopez be-came combative and actively fought the officers until he could be secured inside a patrol vehicle, records show.

At that point, Rosenow returned to the residence to speak with Sandra and Caszandra Lopez. Sandra Lopez said Armando Lopez slapped her phone out of her hands while he was violating a no-contact order in which she was a protected person, records show.

He proceeded to take his sister’s phone from her before his mother told him to leave because of the protection order, records show.

Rosenow requested Armando Lopez be charged for third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, two counts of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree domestic-violence theft and violation of a no-contact order.