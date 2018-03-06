Man known to police faces drug charge

— Floriberto Arcos-Garcia, 23, appeared for a preliminary hearing yesterday, March 5, in Yakima County Superior Court.

He faces a possession of methamphetamine after Toppenish Police officer J. Rosenow arrested him.

Rosenow, in a declaration of probable cause, said he arrested Arcos-Garcia after finding him in possession of more than 5 grams of a crys-tal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Arcos-Garcia was contacted by the officer at Satus Avenue and South D Street by Rosenow, who described the interaction as a “social contact.”

Arcos-Garcia, who’d in the past been found in possession of a gun and large amounts of methamphetamine, kept putting his hands in his pockets, records show.

The area in which the two were talking was known for gang activity and there was a recent gang shooting, so Rosenow said Arcos-Garcia’s behavior and attire heightened the officer’s awareness. He noted Arcos-Garcia was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark pants.

The officer told Arcos-Garcia two times to keep his hands out of his pockets, and when he failed to do so, the Rosenow asked if he had any weapons or drugs on his person.

Arcos-Garcia produced a black glove he claimed wasn’t his. Rosenow said the glove was heavy and contained a baggy of what was later determined to be methamphetamine.