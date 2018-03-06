Maria F. Espinoza, 82, of Sunnyside died March 3, 2018, in Sunnyside.

She was born Aug. 17, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 with recitation of Holy Ro-sary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Chris-tian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Me-morial Gardens in Sunny-side.

