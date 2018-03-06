Maria F. Espinoza, 82, of Sunnyside died March 3, 2018, in Sunnyside.
She was born Aug. 17, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 with recitation of Holy Ro-sary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Chris-tian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Me-morial Gardens in Sunny-side.
Those wishing to sign Ma-ria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment