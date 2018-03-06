Pauline Kundenkova Klueber, 90 years young (AKA 39 years old) of Granger, was in her favorite place; her home, when she peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, March 4, 2018.

Mom was born near Vitebsk, Belarus. She was taken from her parents’ home by the German invasion force at the tender age of 14 and shipped to a German forced labor camp, where she endured many hardships. She escaped with her friend Riya four years later when the allies liberated the area.

Mom remained with a U.S. Army group and worked as a waitress in the Army cafeterias, where she met our Dad. Mom and Dad were married in Regensburg, Germany in 1947.

In December 1947, Mom and Dad migrated to Granger, upon his discharge from the Army. Mom resided in the house that Dad built until her passing. Mom was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She also worked for Del Monte for 30 years. Mom was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Zillah.

Mom was the ultimate hostess, providing food and welcoming all who entered her home.

Mom’s greatest love was her family, and then came her beautiful flower garden, and in her later years she enjoyed coloring flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and her loving husband of 52 years.

Mom is survived by her children Paul (Kaye) Klueber of Green Valley,

Ariz.; Tamara Parker of Packwood; Gloria (Steve) Meiser of Outlook; Lewis (Debbi) Klueber of Granger; and Pamela (Kevin) Walker of Satus; grandchildren; Greg, Jill, Shani, Jim, Brian, Tina, Eric, Tara, Steven, Kristina, Jason, Kevin, Tiffany and Ryan; 31 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Karen Owen; and the Waldschmidt family.

Mom leaves behind her special friend Suzy Valenzuela; caregivers, Teresa Cardenas, Sunshine Milton and Karen Kobes.

The Lord blessed this world with a beautiful soul; one that profoundly impacted our lives and took a piece of our hearts with her to paradise. In some instances, we might fear that the memories will be lost and fade over the years, but not with her. Mom’s story will live on forever.

Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Val-ley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Please come and celebrate her life at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow graveside services at Valley Hills.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.