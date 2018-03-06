Pickleball coming to Sunnyside Community Center

SUNNYSIDE — The Community Center will host pickleball each Tuesday beginning March 13.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.
Singles or doubles ages 18 and older will be able to participate from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the center, 1521 S. First St., city Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said.
There is a cost to participate.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment