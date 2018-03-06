Pickleball coming to Sunnyside Community Center Event takes place each Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

— The Community Center will host pickleball each Tuesday beginning March 13.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Singles or doubles ages 18 and older will be able to participate from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the center, 1521 S. First St., city Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said.

There is a cost to participate.