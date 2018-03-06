Pre-Easter food drive set

SUNNYSIDE — The Kiwanis are pulling the out the big red wagon March 24, for a pre-Easter food drive.
“We are hoping to fill the wagon with food for the local food bank,” Kiwanis spokesperson Jim Sleater said.
The drive will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot, 600 S. Sixth Street.
