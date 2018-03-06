State Utilities and Trade Commission hires new law division director Judge Rayne Pearson to oversee Administrative Law Division

— The Utilities and Transportation Commission has appointed Judge Rayne Pearson as interim director of the Administrative Law Division.

Pearson will coordinate the division’s dockets of complex, high stakes, multi-party litigation relating to regulation of UTC companies. She will also oversee the commission's Records Center and Tariff Section.

“Rayne brings a robust legal and management background to this position, which, combined with her institutional knowledge of the commission, will ensure her success,” community Executive Director Steve King said.

Pearson, 40, joined the commission in 2010 as a compliance investigator.

Prior to her current role as administrative law judge, she managed the agency’s Consumer Protection team. She has also worked for the state Human Rights Commission and the Department of Financial Institutions.

Pearson has a double-major bachelor’s degree in journalism and women’s studies from New York University as well as a law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

She was admitted to the Washington State Bar in 2004.

Pearson succeeds Judge Greg Kopta, who served in the position since 2010 and has taken an interim appointment as administrative law judge while he explores opportunities closer to his home in Seattle.

The commission regulates the rates and services of telecommunications companies, investor-owned electric utilities, natural gas and water companies, garbage-collection haulers, household-goods movers and charter-bus companies, commercial ferries, pipeline companies, and a low-level radioactive waste repository.