Sunnyside man arrested after threatening casino customer

— Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sunnyside man at Legends Casino in Toppenish Monday, March 5, after he reportedly threatened another individual with a knife.

Joshua Marez, 37, is charged with felony harassment after his March 5 preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.

At almost 2:15 in the morning, Deputy A. Garcia responded to a 580 Fort Road after the sheriff’s office received a report of threats.

Bradley Carroll, 42, told the deputy he was playing slots when his wife was approached by Marez, records show.

Marez was trying to sell the woman a ring, records show. Carroll approached and informed Marez the couple was not interested in buying anything from him.

That’s when Marez produced a knife and accused Carroll of being a “snitch” and asked if Carroll was “trying to get security on me,” records show.

Carroll told the deputy he was fearful and believed Marez was going to stab him, records show.

The knife was recovered and Marez was taken into custody without incident.