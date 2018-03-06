Teen sentenced to 8-1/2 years for Munguia murder Salazar pleads guilty to 2016 homicide

— An Outlook teen is going to spend 8.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Monday, March 5.

Christian Andres Salazar, 17, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Michael G. McCarthy to enter the plea before his scheduled trial was set to take place.

He was sentenced to 120 months in prison (8.5 years) and 36 months probation. Restitution in the amount of $5,750 and a $600 fine are part of the sentence.

Salazar was 16 when he killed 18-year-old Joshua N. “Nate” Mungia of Sunnyside on July 2, 2016.

Judge Ruth Reukauf remanded the case from juvenile to adult court days after the homicide.

Salazar stabbed Mungia in the chest during a juvenile party in the 1300 block of 13th St. He later bled to death after arriving at Sunnyside Community Hospital, now Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Court documents said Mungia was stabbed five times — two wounds penetrated his lungs, heart, diaphragm and liver.

Mungia was transported to a nearby van that dropped him off about a block away from the hospital.

He died as a result of his wounds.

Police interviewed several witnesses, and one said Sal-azar was the only person involved in a physical altercation with Mungia, records show.

Another witness con-firmed Salazar was the only person fighting Mungia.

Mungia’s death does not appear to be gang related, police said.

His was the only homicide in the city for 2016.