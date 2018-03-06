Valentin Uribe, 39, of Grandview, died March 3, 2018, in Grandview.

He was born Dec. 17, 1978, in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be at the Smith Funeral Home Grandview, from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 1-8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Grandview at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 9, 2018. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery.



Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.