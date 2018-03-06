Wapato man accused of stealing vehicle

— A Wapato man faces charges for possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Leodegario Lorenzo Ibarra, 32, was arrested Monday, March 5, by Yakima Police and appears for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court today, March 6.

In the declaration of probable cause submitted to the courts, a black Honda was parked in an alley in the 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue on Monday. The officer ran a license check and the plates on the vehicle did not match the make, model or color of the Hon-da.

A vehicle identification number inquiry resulted in finding a report of the vehicle being stolen, records show.

The officer conducted further investigation leading to the license plate on the front of the vehicle being identified with another vehicle, and the officer smelled spray paint he believed was only hours old, records show.

The officer contacted a nearby resident, who directed him to a woman renting the basement, records show.

The woman living there said her friend “Leo” had been driving the car, records show.

The officer spoke with Leo, who was still at the apartment, who said the vehicle was left at his home two days prior, records show.

Leo was identified at Leodegario Lorenzo Ibarra, and the officer made further inquiries as to whether he drove the vehicle and how he started it with a damaged ignition, records show.

Ibarra told the officer he used a screwdriver to start the car and admitted, “I knew it was probably stolen,” records show.

Ibarra was also observed with spray paint residue on his hands, records show.