Women in history is program

SUNNYSIDE — In honor of Women’s History Month, “America’s First Ladies” will be the Nouvella Club program at noon March 15. Past club president Karen Jaquish will be guest speaker.
The group meets at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
Guests are welcome. Call 509-837-5598 for reservations by March 12.
