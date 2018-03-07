Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Wednesday, March 7, 2018

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

Monday, March 12, 2018. Sale begins at 11:00 A.M.

Vehicles may be viewed 1 hour prior to sale at:

HELBERG TOWING, LLC.

1210 MIDVALE RD.,

SUNNYSIDE, WA. 98944

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 5, 7 and 9, 2018

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS