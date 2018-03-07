As of Wednesday, March 7, 2018
ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale Friday, March 9, 2018
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
M & R Sales & Towing
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.
2001 CHEVY SUB
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 7, 2018
