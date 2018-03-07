Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Sale Friday, March 9, 2018

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

M & R Sales & Towing

64491 Hwy 97

Toppenish, WA 98948

Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.

2001 CHEVY SUB

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 7, 2018

