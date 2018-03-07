ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Zillah

503 First Avenue

Zillah, WA 98953

The City of Zillah invites separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the SOURCE WELL IMPROVEMENTS, DWSRF Project No. DM16-952-012, HLA Project No. 16080 including the following approximate major quantities of work:

Reconstruction of the City's three (3) existing source wells, including video inspection, pump testing, well cleaning (if required), extension/modification of the existing wellhead, installation of new well pumps and motors, and piping modifications; demolition of two (2) existing well control buildings and construction of a new 384 SF and 480 SF CMU well control building, including wood truss roofs, sheet metal roofing, process piping, HVAC, lighting, electrical and control systems; site improvements including water main piping, drainage structures and piping, site electrical improvements, site grading, hydro seeding, gravel surfacing, HMA pavement, concrete sidewalks, gravity block retaining wall, and chain link security fencing.

This contract has 100 working days to complete the work.

Bids will be received by the City Clerk at City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, Washington 98953, until 11:00 a.m., March 27, 2018 and then shortly thereafter will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City Council Chambers located at 111 7th Street.

Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at no cost at the following website: https://www.hlacivil.com/bid/. Physical copies may be obtained at the office of HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. (HLA), 2803 River Road, Yakima, Washington 98902, (509-966-7000) upon payment of $70.00 for each set, non-refundable. Planholder list and addenda will be available on the website. Bidders are encouraged to register as planholders on the website, whom will be added to the Planholder list and will receive automatic addenda notification.

Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by bond or a certified check, payable to the order of the Treasurer of the City of Zillah for the sum of not less than 5% of said bid or proposal and none will be considered unless accompanied by such deposit, to be forfeited to the City of Zillah in the event the successful bidder shall fail or refuse to enter into a Contract with the City for the making and construction of the aforesaid improvement. All bids or proposals must be in writing on the form bound in the Specifications, sealed and filed with the Clerk on or before the day and hour above mentioned.

All Contractors must be licensed in the State of Washington to conduct business. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the Contract Documents must be paid on this project. All work performed on this project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. The City of Zillah is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Small, Minority- and Women-owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.

The project is funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program with federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). All DWSRF requirements and/or provisions must be met by the Contractor and all subcontractors. American Iron & Steel (AIS) requirements apply to this project.

The City of Zillah, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it shall affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises shall be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and shall not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

The City of Zillah reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities or irregularities, and after careful consideration of all bids and factors involved, make the award to best serve the interests of the City of Zillah.

Contract time for this project is anticipated to begin by May 14, 2018.

Sharon Bounds

City Administrator

Publish: February 27, 2018

March 6, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

February 28 and March 7, 2018