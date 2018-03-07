Alice May Morris. 91, of Toppenish, died March 6, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born April 15, 1926, in Clifton, Ariz.

Graveside services will be held from at 10 a.m. March 17, 2018, at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.