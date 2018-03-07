Bleyhl Co-op is rebranding for improved customer service

— Long-time Bleyhl Co-op shopper Bill Flower wants to know why the dog food department has moved in the local store.

“We moved it to the front of the store, so it is easier for our customers to access,” store manager Noey Gonza-les said.

Gonzales said the whole pet care department is get-ting an overhaul.

“We are in the process of creating a department that meets all your pet care needs,” he said.

Speaking to the Daybreak Rotary Club, Gonzales said a lot of products are finding new locations in inside the 1720 Eastway Drive store.

“We still have farm prod-ucts and are offering many new products every day,” he said.

As the rebranding of the company continues, Gonza-les, who has been store manager since December 2017, said the store is seeing more foot traffic.

“We are carrying items other farm and hardware stores aren’t,” he said.

“It takes time to adjust,” he said, “but it’s a positive change.”

To meet customer needs and shopping habits, the local Bleyhl is now open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is now open at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.