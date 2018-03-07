Casino employee property found in man’s possession

— A Toppenish man believed to have stolen property from a Legends Casino employee faces second-degree possession of stolen property charges.

Cody Patrick Jensen, 28, was in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, March 6, for a preliminary hearing.

Moxee Police arrested him on a warrant Feb. 25 after stopping a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

During the traffic stop, Jensen tried to play possum, but the police officer recognized him, court records show.

The officer arrested him for the warrant and noticed drug paraphernalia between his seat and the vehicle door, records show.

The officer also spotted what he believed were credit cards near the drug paraphernalia, records show.

The officer, already in-tending to seize the vehicle for a warrant based on the evidence of drug paraphernalia observed, waited to search the vehicle.

When the vehicle was searched, the name on the credit cards bore the name of a woman working at Leg-ends Casino, records show.

Upon being contacted, the woman said her coat and wallet were stolen that day from the casino, records show.

Jensen was transported to Yakima County Jail for the warrant and the police officer interviewed him Mon-day, March 5.

The officer asked him several questions to which he answered openly. When asked about the stolen property, Jensen ceased speaking openly, records show.