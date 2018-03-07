City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES for 2018
Ordinance No. 2017-1112 - An Ordinance Establishing rates for the City of Mabton effective January 31, 2018. PASSED: January 22, 2018
Ordinance No. 2017-1113- An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 2015-1069 Setting Wages for Officers and Personnel to be Effective February 1, 2018. PASSED: February 13, 2018.
Ordinance No. 2017-1114 - An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 2015-1069 Setting Wages for Officers and Personnel to be Effective February 16, 2018. PASSED: February 27, 2018.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 7, 2018
