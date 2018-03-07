Grandview defending CWAC soccer title Greyhounds looking for return to state

Grandview soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 8 Pasco Jamboree Away V-5:00 March 9 Southridge Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 13 Sunnyside Away V-7:00/JV-5:00 March 15 Selah Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 17 Quincy Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 March 19 Ephrata Away C-4:00 March 20 Ellensburg Awa V-4:00/JV-4:00 March 24 Toppenish Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 March 26 Othello Home C-4:00 March 27 East Valley (Yakima) Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 29 Othello Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 31 Wapato Away V-12:00/JV-10:00 April 9 Ephrata Home C-5:00 April 10 Ephrata Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 14 Prosser Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 April 17 Selah Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 20 Quincy Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 24 Ellensburg Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 25 Othello Away C-4:00 April 26 Toppenish Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 Apr 28 Tiebreaker TBD TBD

— The Greyhounds won the CWAC title last year. They were the only team to score against Arch Bishop Murphy at state, and there is good reason to expect more of the same.

“We have a strong corps of underclassmen,” coach Anne Holden said.

There are six returning starters to lead the way. There are four more players who saw action last year. And the net should be well-defended by sophomore Diego Cuevas, who played last year.

The club should find leadership in senior center mid-fielder Alex Benitez. He was an all-CWAC selection last year.

Another returning senior starter is defender Jorge Meraz. Senior forward Chayo Arriaga scored six goals last year.

There are some veteran underclassmen. Junior

David Sanchez is slated at defender.

Sophomore Pedro will be a defender, and sophomore Jodani Osuna will be the right mid-fielder.

Grandview will start the season March 8 at the Pasco Jamboree, taking on Toppenish and Kamiakin. Friday, the Geyhonds will host Southridge at 6 p.m

There will be game at Sunnyside on March 13 at p.m.