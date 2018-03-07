grandview Easter Egg event planned

— The Grandview Parks and Recreation Department and the Church of the Nazarene will host the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt to be held at 10 a.m. March 31, at at the Country Park Events Center, 812 Wallace Way.

The event is open to youth ages 1-8, with a fee of $1 per participant collected at the gate.

Parents, grandparents, and older siblings are encouraged to attend to offer support. Children are asked to bring a container to place their eggs in for the event.

The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance which will provide for some excellent photo opportunities.

The Nazarene Church will be offering a variety of children’s activities before and after the hunt.

In addition, the Lower Valley Credit Union will be sponsoring a basic and free continental breakfast starting at 8:30 am until supplies run out. The breakfast will be served in the Community Center dining area by the GHS "Hounds Have Heart" Club.

The egg hunt and breakfast festivities is the high school senior project of GHS student Joanna Perez.