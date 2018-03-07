Granger Spartans coming off a down year Granger to host Connell in home-opener

Granger soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 13 Cashmere (NL) Away 4:00 March 15 Connell (NL) Home 4:00 March 17 Royal (NL) Home 11:00 March 20 Warden (NL) Away 4:00 March 23 Mabton Home 6:00 March 24 Chelan (NL) Away 11:00 March 27 Zillah Away 4:00 March 29 Wahluke (NL) Home 4:00 March 30 Naches Valley Away 4:00 April 10 La Salle Home 4:00 April 13 Highland Away 4:00 April 17 Mabton Away 6:00 Apirl 20 Zillah Home 4:00 Apirl 24 Naches Valley Home 4:00 April 27 La Salle Away 6:00 May 1 Highland- Sr. Night Home 6:00 May 3 Tie-Breaker TBA TBA May 4 Districts High Seed TBA May 8 Districts High Seed TBA May 10 Districts TBA TBA

— The Granger boys soccer team is coming off down year in soccer at the same time that Hector Camacho is taking over as coach.

It could be another uphill year.

The Spartans have been a frequent post-season participant but not last year. They finished back of a first-year Zillah team.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Camacho said.

The turnout was not great this year, with only 33 candidates from which to build a varsity and junior varsity.

The Spartans have only two returners on the field. They are senior mid-fielders Jose Gil Martinez and Tony Franco.

Good news for the Spartans is the return of sophomore Ricardo Brito in the goal. He defended it last year.

Camacco has no idea who he’ll have at the attack end of the field. He needs two forwards, but no one has emerged at practice.

Camacho has only two more players with experience, and it is limited.

They are John Prince and Pedro Ochoa.

He hopes to find some help among the freshmen but, so far, no one is shining.

Fortunately, there is still time to complete the search.

Granger will start the season on March 13 at Cashmere.

The Spartans will be at home against Connell on March 15.