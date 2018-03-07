Lydia Anne Erickson, 94, passed away on Feb. 15, 2018, of natural causes at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Lydia was born Jan. 3, 1924, to Catherine and Merle Priest in Nashua, Mont. Anne’s parents were owners for the only drug store for many miles. This drug store sported a stylish soda fountain, where Anne sometimes dipped ice cream and made sodas. The soda fountain is where Anne developed her lifelong love for ice cream. Anne also formed a life-long respect there for pharmacists.

Anne and Wilmer “Swede” Erickson were married June 2, 1946, in Nashua. Anne worked in the office at Fort Peck Dam for a time, leaving to become a master homemaker – in no time at all, it seemed.

She was a divine baker, superb cook and loved to decorate. Anne had a knack for reading a recipe and knowing whether it would be great or mediocre. She was also an amazing seamstress. Because of Anne’s abilities, her daughter was voted the “Best Dressed” in high school.

Eric and Anne were Sunnyside residents for more than 60 years. Anne loved her family and close friends and enjoyed trying many new recipes out on them. Family and friends were always impressed and well fed. These shared times will not be forgotten.

Anne took pride in her appearance, looked beautiful at any age, and always looked younger than her years. At 94, she was still blessed with a crown of natural dark brown hair. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. And will be greatly missed.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Wil-mer, in July 1999.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Dedrie Perryman, and son-in-law Tom of Ya-kima, her grandchildren, Tyler and Justin Perryman, and extended family mem-bers all over the U.S.

The family will have a private interment at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Fire Department.

When you are lonely and sick of heart. Go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. – Author Anonymous

