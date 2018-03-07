Mabton School District

Announces Community Input Meetings

The Mabton School District Board of Education has selected McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development to assist them in the important task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

The Consultants will be meeting with community members on Wednesday March 7, 2018 at 5:00 PM and the Artz Fox Elementary School Learning Center - 805 Washington Street Mabton, WA 98935 to gather input regarding the qualities of the next Superintendent.

This meeting is open to any patron

who wishes to provide input.

