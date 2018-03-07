Mabton Vikings open soccer season at Connell Coach says this season may be a "recovery" year

Mabton soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 13 Connell Connell 6:00 March 15 Royal Home 6:00 March 17 Warden Home 11:00 March 20 Kiona-Benton Kiona-Benton 4:00 March 23 Granger Granger 4:00 March 27 La Salle Home 6:00 March 30 Highland Highland 6:00 April 9 Naches Valley Home 6:00 April 10 College Place Home 6:00 April 13 Zillah Home 6:00 April 18 Granger Home 6:00 April 19 La Salle La Salle 6:00 April 24 Highland (Sr. Night) Home 6:00 April 27 Naches Valley Naches Valley 6:00 May 1 Zillah Zillah 6:00 May 3 Playoffs TBD May 5 Districts High Seed TBD May 8 Districts High Seed TBD May 10 Districts Yakima Area TBD May 18-19 Regionals TBD TBD May 25-26 State Sumner TBD

— Things are looking tough for the Vikings. They have been the little engine that could in recent years, but they may not be able this year.

“We’ve been making it to districts, but we’ve been having a tough time getting past the first round,” coach Junior Garcia said.

“We lost a lot of good people from the last couple of years,” he added. “This will be recovery year.”

Garcia will have on three returning key players. They include sophomore Armando Morales at sweeper and junior Jose Morales at center mid-fielder.

“He’s probably our best player,” Garcia said.

Ulysses Olivares will also be back at mid-fielder. Like the other two veterans, he will not change positions.

“I’ve got to keep them where they will help the best,” Garcia said.

One of the challenges at Mabton is the turnout. Again this year there are not enough players to form a junior varsity.

“We’re just a small school,” Garcia said. “Every year we get kids who have never played before. There is no way to develop them before coming to the varsity.”

The Vikings will open the season at Connell on March 13. Royal will be here on March 13.