Multi vehicle crash on Interstate 84 leads to death

— On Saturday, March 3, at about 6:20 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple vehicle collision on Interstate 84 at milepost 223 westbound.

A total of 20 vehicles were involved — seven commercial motor vehicles and 13 passenger vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed speed and black ice were contributing factors creating a domino effect resulting in the multiple vehicle collisions. Injured persons were transported by Life Flight and ambulance to St. Anthony's Hospital in Pendleton and Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richland, Wash.

Investigators estimate that nine occupants of the collisions were transported to area hospitals for treatment and five of those were in serious condition. Because of the complexity of the investigation, no names were released at the time.

On the afternoon of March 5, the Oregon State Police Pendleton Area Command were notified by family members that 58 year old Alameda Addison of Pendleton, whom was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had died. On March 6, the Benton County Coroners office, which is in Washington, also notified the Oregon State Police of the death.

Addison reportedly died at Kadlec Medical Center, where she was under medical care from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation as Troopers work to determine the sequence of events for the multiple collisions that occurred.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Pendleton Fire, Umatilla County Fire District 1, Life Flight, Medic 400-Athena, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla County Search and Rescue, Umatilla County Emergency Management, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation.