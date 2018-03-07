Mustangs look for district soccer berth Coach Ricky Ruiz optimistic his team can make post-season

Prosser soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 8 Pasco Jamboree Away V-5:00 March 10 Connell Away V-1:00/JV-11:00 March 13 Ephrata Home V-4:00/JV-4:00 March 20 Othello Home V-4:00/JV-4:00 March 22 Kennewick Away V-7:00/JV-5:00 March 23 Cascade Home V-4:00 March 24 Wapato Away V-12:00/JV-10:00 March 27 Selah Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 29 East Valley (Yakima) Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 31 Ellensburg Home V-10:00/JV-10:00 April 7 Toppenish Home V-10:00/JV-10:00 April 10 Quincy Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 14 Grandview Away V-12:00/JV-10:00 April 17 Ephrata Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 21 East Valley (Yakima) Home V-10:00/ JV-10:00 April 24 Othello Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 26 Wapato Home V-4:00/JV-4:00 April 28 Boys Tiebreaker TBD TBD

— The Mustangs missed out on districts last year by one game.

Coach Ricky Ruiz believes his squad can make it this year. The interest is good, with 42 boys turning out. Half them played in the program last year.

“I think we have playoff team,” Ruiz said.

The attack will be led by sophomore forward Jared Garcia. He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he has skill.

“He has improved a lot during the past year,” Ruiz said.

Leadership should come from senior defender Ricardo Herrera, who started every game last year. Another leader should be offensive-minded senior mid-fielder Salvador Corona.

“He’s a good passer and a good ball handler,” Ruiz said.

Prosser starts the season at the Pasco Jamboree against Pasco and Southridge.

The Mustangs travel to Connell on March 10 and open at home at 4 p.m. March 13 against Ephrata.