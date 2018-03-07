Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 5

Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Resident dispute on Ash Street.

Animal problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

Informational call on DeAngela Drive.

Domestic call on Washington Street.

Court order violation on West Fourth Street.

MARCH 6

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Juvenile problem on Cherry Lane.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Jessica Court.

Theft on Highland Road.

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Animal problem on Nicka Road.

Illegal burning on Butternut road.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Fireworks on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard at West Second Street and Hillcrest Road.

Traffic hazard at West Second Street and Hillcrest Road.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue.

Domestic call on North Elm Street.

Informational call on Esperanza Court.

Shots reported fired on Avenue H.

Overdose on North Fourth Street.

MARCH 7

Business alarm on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Ash Street.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity at West Third Street and Avenue G.

Found property on West Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on Grandridge Road.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22, Milepost 28, Mabton.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 5

Resident assist at state Highway 223 and Bailey Avenue.

Resident assist on G Avenue.

MARCH 6

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Illegal dumping at Cherry Hill and Emerald roads.

Wanted person at Cherry Hill and Nass roads.

MARCH 7

Informational call on West A Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 5

Injury crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

MARCH 6

Suspicious activity on C Street.

Noise complaint on Charvet Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 5

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on Orchard Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity at South Ninth Street and East Custer Avenue.

Code enforcement on Rouse Road.

Juvenile problem on South 15th Street.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road.

Animal problem on Saul Road.

Animal problem at Hawthorn Drive and Valley View.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Court order service on Bridge Street.

Traffic offense on Outlook Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Court order violation on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on West South Hill Road.

Attempt to locate on Franklin Court.

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on South 11th Street.

Resident assist on West Nicolai Avenue.

Assist agency on Washington Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suicidal person on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense at East Edison Avenue and South 11th Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

MARCH 6

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense at South Fourth Street and South Hill Road.

Prisoner transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on East Jackson Avenue.

Animal noise on South Eighth Street.

Animal problem on Merrick Avenue.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident at Penn Avenue and Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Abandoned vehicle on South 15th Street.

Public service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on East Ida Belle Street.

Unwanted guest on South Fifth Street.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Suicidal person on South 16th Street.

Animal problem at South First Street and the railroad tracks.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Resident assist on East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Picard Place.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on West Sunnyside Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on South Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Grant Avenue.

Suicidal person on Homer Street.

MARCH 7

Vehicle theft on Singh Lane.

Recovered stolen vehicle on NE 125th Place, Portland, Ore.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MARCH 5

Burglary on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Vehicle theft at Emerald and South Emerald roads, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Burglary on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Resident assist on Pecan road, Grandview.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Burglary on NW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Resident dispute on Buena Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Resident dispute on Murray Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Assist agency on Alderdale Road, Mabton.

MARCH 6

Assault with a weapon on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on state Highway 241, Milepost 14, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Burglary on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Assault on Gap Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Wampler Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on Highland Drive, Buena.

Illegal burning at Linderman and Murray roads, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Wanted person at Cherry Hill and Nass roads, Granger.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 5

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South Kateri Lane.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Theft on West Elizabeth Street.

Intoxication on South Camas Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Assist agency on South Wasco Avenue.

MARCH 6

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

Informational call on North Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on South Camas Avenue.

Residential alarm on North Wasco Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on East A Street.

Welfare check on West Third Street.

MARCH 7

Theft on West First Street.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 5

Death investigation on Second Avenue.

Informational call on Rainier Avenue.

Assist agency on Seventh Street.

Malicious mischief on Virginia Court.

MARCH 6

Assist agency on U.S. 97, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Reed Street.

Traffic hazard on Concord Street.