Police led in pursuit north of city

— This afternoon a man in a pickup led police in a pursuit that began at Cemetery and Van Belle roads.

The suspect has been apprehended and take to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for medical treatment.

Police gave chase east on Van Belle Road and the suspect drove into a vineyard near state Highway 241. His vehicle crossed westbound through the vineyard and nearby cornfields before the pursuit continued north on Washout Road, crossing the intersection of Continental Road. At Independence Road, the chase continued west before the suspect turned onto Maple Grove Road northbound.

At Chaffee Road, the suspect turned west and entered an orchard as he approached North Outlook Road, where an officer waited for him with spike strips.

The chase ended in the orchard and the suspect was apprehended.

Police are currently investigating the incident and looking for materials thrown from his vehicle during the chase.

It is unknown at this time why he is in need of medical aid.

Further details are forthcoming.