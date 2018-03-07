PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Port of Grandview is receiving applications to be placed upon the Small Works Roster of the Port. Applicants must be licensed contractors in the State of Washington and comply with the State of Washington prevailing wage laws under RCW 39.12 unless exempted thereunder. Contractors whose names appear on the Small Works Roster may be contacted from time to time to submit proposals for contracts in the amount of $300,000.00 or less.

Applications must be submitted on the application form provided by the Port. For application forms, please go to http://portofgrandview.org/about-us/small-works-roster/ or contact:

Port of Grandview

P.O. Box 392

Grandview WA 98930

(509) 882-9975

office@portofgrandview.org

The present roster expires January 2018, and the new roster will be in effect from January 2018 through January 2020.

Mary A. Barnett

Administrative Assistant

Port of Grandview

Published March 7 and 14, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 7 and 14, 2018